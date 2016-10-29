'Didn't feel anything': Female inmates inside notorious maximum security prison reveal most shocking crimes

From bashing victims heads in with cricket bats, to smuggling 175 kilograms of narcotics, inmates inside one of Australia's most notorious prisons have revealed their most appalling crimes.

The revelations come from a two-part SBS special that explores the manipulative tendencies of inmates who are imprisoned inside Silverwater Women's Correctional Centre.

One prisoner admitted she had no conscience after she picked up a cricket bat and hit another woman across the head three times with it.

"I didn't feel anything because of who she is," the inmate told host Jenny Brockie.

The same inmate also revealed she had been in a prison brawl where she broke the nose of another inmate, split their lip and snapped two of the woman's fingers.

Another woman believed she was only in prison for "trusting people too much", even though she was caught smuggling 175 kilograms of opium.

The host also speaks with another inmate who admitted she had deliberately breached her parole to get back into jail for the fourth time.

The program also touches on the topic of sexual relationships behind bars and one female guard said she believes prison doesn't change people for the better.

“Female inmates can’t take no for an answer,” a female guard said.

“They don’t have a stop button.”

The series airs on Tuesday 8 and 15 November at 8:20pm.