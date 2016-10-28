Pictured: Bus driver killed in horror attack after man sets him on fire while he was picking up passengers

The bus driver who was killed when a passenger poured flammable liquid on him and set him on fire in a seemingly random attack in Brisbane has been identified as 29-year-old Manmeet Alisher.

Mr Alisher was "covered in flames" when a 48-year-old man ran onto the bus as it was picking up passengers on Beaudesert Road in Moorooka and doused him in accelerant before setting him alight.

He died at the scene after sustaining horrific injuries.

As news of the attack hit social media, many people reacted with shock and sadness.

"It's devastating news hard to believe he was our hero. It's very big loss to Punjabi community across the world," wrote Baldev Singh Nijjar.

Commenting on another Facebook post, Rana Hardev Singh said he'd only met Mr Sharma last week.

"He told me he have a big dreams , it's unbelievable , rest in peace veer"

"That's absolutely devastating ! I don't have words to express my disgust," Harman Jolly added to the same post.

Sixteen people were treated at the scene, at least three of those passengers were children, some as young as three-years-old.

Six people were taken to hospital.

Witnesses told 7 News they heard passengers scream, trying to bang on the glass to get out with a local cab driver hailed as a hero after breaking in the back window to free those trapped inside.

“I was walking to the bus stop, trying to get to the taxi rank when I saw a bus pull in," hero cabbie Aguek Nyok told 7 News.

"When I looked at the back door, people were lining up trying to get out, but they can’t.

"The only thing I can hear is ‘open the back door, open the back door’.

"So I went and I kicked the back door and third time it works for me. Yeah, I broke the back door.

"Unfortunately I couldn’t go inside because of the fumes, it was smokey inside."

Mr Nyok said it took three kicks to force the door open.

Earlier police declared an emergency situation in the suburb of Moorooka and called in the bomb squad to asses the scene.

Local businesses were also evacuated at the time.

Shocking random attack at Moorooka. 29 yo bus driver dead after passenger sets him on fire. Man in custody. @7NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/GrO1eTzw3U — Katrina Blowers (@katrinablowers) October 28, 2016

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon Commissioner Ian Stewart said, "a man threw an incendiary device at the driver of a bus."

He also said CCTV will be gathered and reviewed by investigators.

Superintendent Jim Keogh addressed the media at the scene and said "Words escape me, it's a horrific incident."

He said, "A bus driver going about doing his business, supporting the community and has taken his life from him in a senseless and needless act".

