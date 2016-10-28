Australian man accused of breaking into Miranda Kerr's California home a 'spiritually enlightened' fitness guru

The Australian man accused of breaking into Miranda Kerr's California home and stabbing a security guard reportedly distanced himself from his family before adopting the names of ancient gods while on an apparent quest for enlightenment.

Australian man accused of breaking into Miranda Kerr's a 'spiritually enlightened' fitness guru

Sean Haywood, 29, allegedly broke into Kerr's Malibu home on October 14 with the intention of delivering a letter to the supermodel.

The well-sculpted man from the NSW Central Coast allegedly slashed a security guard in the face before being shot four times.

He now faces life in prison for attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged incident centres on a man who billed himself online as a "celebrity trainer", his social media accounts replete with pictures of Mr Haywood in exotic locations, often shirtless.

Mr Haywood has been living between Australia and the US for the past few years since the death of his mother, with a relative telling the Daily Mail he has been "estranged" from his family "for many, many years".

A scholar of ancient religions, Mr Haywood recently adopted the name "Eros Ra Sunandra".

Eros was the ancient Greek god of sex and Ra was the ancient Egyptian sun god, while Sunandra is a Hindu name that means "sweet natured".

Mr Haywood recently published a book under his pseudonym Eros titled Illuminous Black: A guide to spiritual enlightenment.

To his 11,500 followers on Instagram, Mr Haywood presents himself as a "spiritual enlightened" individual, sharing lavish images of beautiful women, animals and artwork.

There are numerous pictures of the former Gosford man shirtless, surrounded by women and showing off his peck tattoo that reads, "Let us pray not to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them."

His Pinterest account includes a board titled "PsychewenuFlyn" full of images of Kerr and other models.

An unnamed friend told the Daily Mail Mr Haywood was "always talked about" and very popular.

"I saw a whole lot of girls going up to him saying 'hey, it’s that guy everyone knows.'

"He was always the popular sort of cool guy. He was always smiling and good energy," the friend said.

Mr Haywood and the security guard were stabbed in the incident at Kerr's home and taken to hospital for treatment.

Although his arrest sheet states his name as "Shaun", the Daily Mail reports it is "Sean".

Mr Haywood is currently in the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His bail is set $1,050,000.