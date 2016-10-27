News

'She walked out': Court hears triple-0 call

Kristy Mayr
7News Melbourne /

The triple-zero call made by the Mildura mother of a murdered toddler has been played in court.

'She walked out': Mother of murdered toddler's emergency call revealed

'She walked out': Mother of murdered toddler's emergency call revealed

Peta-Ann Francis told the operator that she thought her two-year-old daughter, Nikki Coslovich, had left her house. Police later found her body hidden in the roof of her home.

“Umm, my daughter just walked out the front of my house,” Ms Francis told the police operator.

The toddler's mother initially told police that her daughter had walked out of her Mildura home

Nikki Francis-Coslovic was "bashed to death", a jury heard.

“She was sent to her bed for an afternoon nap so I don’t know when she walked out, she mustn’t thought I was home.”

Asked repeatedly by the operator when the daughter walked out, Ms Francis struggled to find any words.

The Mildura court were today shown still CCTV images of Peta-Ann Francis at various shopping venues when her daughter was allegedly murdered.

“As far as I knew she went to sleep and I went and just checked on her before I had to get the kids from school sp…”

Police allege that Ms Francis’ partner, John Torney, killed the two-year-old and put her body in the roof of their Mildura home but his defence disputed that, saying Ms Francis killed Nikki.

Ms Francis said she had been running errands that day, while the court were today shown still images from security cameras of her at a pawn brokers and ther supermarket.

Crown prosecutors accused Ms Francis' partner, John Torney, of murdering the 15kg toddler.

The Mildura trial will recommence in Mildura tomorrow morning.

