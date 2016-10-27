'Significant threat to public health': Cat euthanised after contracting rare superbug

A Sydney cat has been euthanised after it contracted a 'highly transferrable' salmonella superbug that poses a serious threat to the health of humans and livestock.

Experts consider the new salmonella strain to be highly resistant to 90 per cent of antimicrobial drugs and therefore a huge risk to public safety.

"This is the first time that a salmonella strain with resistance to most drugs has been reported in any Australian domestic animal and it is a significant concern to public health," Murdoch University researcher Dr Sam Abraham Abraham told abc.

Dr Abraham led a study into the dangers of the bacteria and said that it had developed “super powers” and a resistance to nine classes of drugs that were commonly used to treat humans animals.

While it’s not known how the cat contracted the bug, a further three cats at the veterinary facility also became infected, suggesting it is highly transferable.

The Sydney house cat was suffering from a severe gut infection and had to be put down.

"Transferability is a major problem. If this drug-resistant bacteria spread outside of this facility, there would be other implications of humans and other animals exposing themselves to this bacteria," Dr Abraham said.

Australian Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Ecology director Darren Trott said the rare strain was more commonly found in Asian countries and required a serious response to prevent it breaking out.