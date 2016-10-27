News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

'Significant threat to public health': Cat euthanised after contracting rare superbug

Yahoo7 /

A Sydney cat has been euthanised after it contracted a 'highly transferrable' salmonella superbug that poses a serious threat to the health of humans and livestock.

0228_sun_fuel
3:10

Gold Coast woman wins legal battle against giant petrol company
0112_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:35

News Break - January 12
Pope greets Orthodox patriarch in Istanbul
0:34

Pope greets Orthodox patriarch in Istanbul
0713_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:30

Newsbreak - July 13
0614_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:08

Newsbreak - June 14
1005_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:14

Newsbreak - October 5
0901_0530_sun_newsbreak
9:43

Morning news break
1007_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:17

News break - October 7
0725_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News break - July 25
1207_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:56

News Break - December 7
0406_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:48

News break - April 6
1221_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:20

News break - December 21
 

Experts consider the new salmonella strain to be highly resistant to 90 per cent of antimicrobial drugs and therefore a huge risk to public safety.

"This is the first time that a salmonella strain with resistance to most drugs has been reported in any Australian domestic animal and it is a significant concern to public health," Murdoch University researcher Dr Sam Abraham Abraham told abc.

The Sydney cat was suffering from a severe stomach infection after contracting the extremely rare salmonella strain. Photo:ABC

Dr Abraham led a study into the dangers of the bacteria and said that it had developed “super powers” and a resistance to nine classes of drugs that were commonly used to treat humans animals.

While it’s not known how the cat contracted the bug, a further three cats at the veterinary facility also became infected, suggesting it is highly transferable.

The Sydney house cat was suffering from a severe gut infection and had to be put down.

"Transferability is a major problem. If this drug-resistant bacteria spread outside of this facility, there would be other implications of humans and other animals exposing themselves to this bacteria," Dr Abraham said.

Australian Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Ecology director Darren Trott said the rare strain was more commonly found in Asian countries and required a serious response to prevent it breaking out.

Back To Top