'She died in his arms as their daughter looked on'

The heartbroken grandmother of the family killed in Tuesday's Dreamworld disaster has spoken of her anguish, while the theme park have now backflipped on plans to reopen their gates on Saturday.

'Devastated and inconsolable': Grandmother of child who survived Dreamworld disaster tells of tragedy

On the advice of police, Dreamworld stepped back from their plans to reopen, with investigators still on site after Tuesday's horrific tragedy on the Thunder River Rapids Ride.

"Dreamworld has been advised by Queensland Police Service (QPS) that we are unable to proceed with tomorrow’s memorial as planned,” a statement from the theme park read.

Meanwhile a devastated Gillian Turner has told 7 News that her “son managed to reach his partner, who died in his arms while his 12-year-old daughter looked on screaming in the background.

"I’d like to believe that my 12-year-old granddaughter was saved so she could tell her little sister what a wonderful mum Kate was."

Ms Turner's granddaughter survived the tragedy but her son's wife Kate Goodchild was killed. Ms Goodchild's brother Luke Dorsett, 35 was also killed.

Ms Turner said, "My son and Kate were childhood sweethearts and they will be missed incredibly".

Ms Turner also thanked police and emergency services for their "sensitive handling of what can only be said is a disaster".

The Thunder River Rapids ride claimed the lives of four adults in what has been called the worst theme park disaster in living memory in Australia.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk paid her respects outside the theme park on Thursday.

Ms Palaszczuk said, “Words cannot describe the feelings that Queenslanders are showing towards the families who have lost their loved ones.”

The Premier repeatedly asked the media to let the police to their job, and thanked the police for the work they are doing.

She also offered counseling to anyone who needed it saying, "There’s a lot of shock and grief in the community.”

She thanked the Dreamworld staff for their concern and care, saying “many staff witnessed the tragedy”.

“This has touched people from around the world."