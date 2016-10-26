Tourism overtakes dairy as New Zealand's top overseas earner

Tourism has overtaken dairy as the New Zealand's top earner of overseas dollars.

According to figures released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday, a record 3.4 million visitors arrived in New Zealand in the year ending September.

The tourists were also bringing in full wallets, with spending up by 20 percent in the year ending March when compared with the previous year.

Tourists from Australia, China and the US were flocking to the nation, with tourism officials saying the success of Peter Jackson's film trilogy "The Hobbit" has helped increase interest in New Zealand.

Kevin Bowler, the chief executive of Tourism New Zealand, told the Associated Press the spectacular landscapes featured in the films had drawn travellers to New Zealand.

"The result was a heck of a lot of interest in New Zealand," he told the Associated Press about the fantasy movies.

He said an increase in flights from the US and growing economies in Asia made the future even more promising.

His comments come after the tourism industry was given a boost this week when the Lonely Planet named Taranaki as the second top destination to visit in the world.

On the other hand, the dairy industry is struggling to recover from a slump in prices, with Statistics New Zealand saying the income from dairy products falling by 22 percent over the past two years.

Dairy farmer Jessie Chan-Dorman told AP most dairy farmers have been losing money in recent years as prices for milk powder have hit record lows.

There had be a decrease in demand for premium infant formula in China.

Chan-Dorman said while prices have begun rising she remains cautious.

She told AP it will take several years for most farmers to recover their losses.