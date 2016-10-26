Man sentenced to life for French student's brutal murder

Queensland man Benjamin James Milward has been sentenced to life behind bars for the brutal 2014 murder of French student Sophie Collombet.

The 28-year-old who pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Collombet is eligible for parole in 20 years.

As Milward was being taken away by guards in court, he looked at the Collombet family and said, "I'm so sorry".

In Brisbane's Supreme Court, Justice Lyons told Benjamin Milward that his "actions simply defy belief".

She said, "You attacked a defenceless woman, you showed her no respect. You treated her appallingly and then left her... you abandoned a severely injured woman".

The judge continued, "Sophie died not far from this courthouse. I can see the spot from my room".

On Wednesday, Ms Collombet’s brother fought back tears as he read a victim impact statement in French to the court.

Milward was also in tears as the victim impact statement was read out.

A harrowing statement written by Ms Collombet’s partner, who left Brisbane six weeks before she was attacked because his visa ran out, was read to the court.

It said his nights were haunted by nightmares, “(I am) trying to rebuild my life on a field of ruins".

The 28-year-old raped and murdered the French student on 27 March 2014.

Ms Collombet, then 21, had been walking home from university when she was attacked at Kurilpa Park, on the banks of the Brisbane River.

Her naked and battered body was found in a rotunda at the park the following morning.

Milward was high on a cocktail of alcohol and the drug ice when he attacked Ms Collombet.

