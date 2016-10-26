News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Man sentenced to life for French student's brutal murder

Niamh Hannon
Yahoo7 /

Queensland man Benjamin James Milward has been sentenced to life behind bars for the brutal 2014 murder of French student Sophie Collombet.

Students Flee for Fear of Armed Teacher in Dalton, Georgia
0:40

Students Flee for Fear of Armed Teacher in Dalton, Georgia
0301_0500_nat_Florida
0:27

School resumes in Florida
Sister's Embarrassing Fall Conveniently Caught on Camera by Older Brother
0:35

Sister's Embarrassing Fall Conveniently Caught on Camera by Older Brother

European firms suffer Chinese hangover
Moscow snaps up Venezuelan assets
1:38

Moscow snaps up Venezuelan assets
Trump praises French First Lady's body
0:12

Trump praises French First Lady's body
'Discretion' on which firms plan London exit
1:29

'Discretion' on which firms plan London exit
Fake kidnapping scam targets foreigners across North America
2:47

Fake kidnapping scam targets foreigners across North America
0513_1800_qld_sausage
1:26

Gold Coast students excluded from sausage sizzle
0425_1800_qld_schoolfire
1:37

Dalby State School gutted by fire

Japanese student witnesses fury of Typoon Haiyan
School Bus Crashes With 35 Elementary School Students on Board
1:23

School Bus Crashes With 35 Elementary School Students on Board
 

The 28-year-old who pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Collombet is eligible for parole in 20 years.

As Milward was being taken away by guards in court, he looked at the Collombet family and said, "I'm so sorry".

Benjamin James Milward has been sentenced to life. Image: 7 News

Sophie was raped and murdered in 2014. Image: AAP

In Brisbane's Supreme Court, Justice Lyons told Benjamin Milward that his "actions simply defy belief".

Justice Lyons was visibly emotional as she read her statement. Image: 7 News

She said, "You attacked a defenceless woman, you showed her no respect. You treated her appallingly and then left her... you abandoned a severely injured woman".

The judge continued, "Sophie died not far from this courthouse. I can see the spot from my room".

A cross bearing the name and photo of murdered French student Sophie Collombet at the scene of the crime in Brisbane in 2014. Image: AAP

Lionel Collombet, the brother of murdered French student Sophie Collombet after the sentencing. Image: AAP

On Wednesday, Ms Collombet’s brother fought back tears as he read a victim impact statement in French to the court.

Milward was also in tears as the victim impact statement was read out.

Ms Collombet's parents, Corinne and Guy Collombet, outside the Supreme Court in Brisbane after the sentencing. Image: AAP

Around a dozen of the victim's family and supporters were in court for the sentencing.

Milward's mother was also in court. Image: AAP

A harrowing statement written by Ms Collombet’s partner, who left Brisbane six weeks before she was attacked because his visa ran out, was read to the court.

It said his nights were haunted by nightmares, “(I am) trying to rebuild my life on a field of ruins".

Parents of murdered French student Sophie Collombet comforted by a supporter outside the Supreme Court. Image: AAP



The 28-year-old raped and murdered the French student on 27 March 2014.

Ms Collombet, then 21, had been walking home from university when she was attacked at Kurilpa Park, on the banks of the Brisbane River.

Her naked and battered body was found in a rotunda at the park the following morning.

Milward was high on a cocktail of alcohol and the drug ice when he attacked Ms Collombet.

RELATED: Collombet family relieved over murder plea

Back To Top