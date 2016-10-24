'I hope someone tells the truth': Family of Socceroo let fly at inquest into his death

News

Jayne Stinson
Yahoo7

Devastated family members of a former Socceroo have let fly at his coronial inquest, demanding answers over their relative's botched hospital treatment.

Josh Herczeg left the coroner’s court distraught after hearing how oxygen was pumped into his father’s catheter, rupturing his internal organs.

The heartbroken son described the ordeal as "just a whole lot of s**t" as he made his way to the inquest.

The son of Stephen Herczeg said he and his family wanted answers over how his father could have been so poorly mistreated.

Mr Herczeg's catheter bag was found on the bathroom floor of his Queen Elizabeth Hospital room.

“I really hope someone actually tells something that’s even remotely truthful in there," Mr Herczeg said.

He was with his father, Stephen Herczeg, when the soccer trailblazer went to hospital suffering from urinary problems.

The 72-year-old died twelve hours later when his catheter was somehow pumped full of oxygen.

His family is now demanding answers telling 7 News that they hope nobody else would ever suffer a similar fate.

Mr Herczeg was 72-years-old when he passed away at Adelaide's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Fifty-years-ago Hungarian immigrant Stephen Herczeg made headlines as the first South Aussie to play for Australia in a world cup qualifier

“Would you like it happening to your father,” Josh Herczeg asked.

“Would you want it to happen anyone? No. So that’s what I want. I want it no happen again. I want the f***ing system fixed.”

Nurse Kirsty McCulloch admitted she forgot to check the man’s catheter and wrote sloppy notes four-hours before his death.

“I was just busy, that was a mistake on my part,” Ms McCulloch said.

Nurse Kirsty McCulloch admitted she forgot to check the man’s catheter

It wasn’t until he died that nurses realised ‘oxygen’ was pumped into his bladder through his catheter line instead of urine being drained out.

For the second day the coroner expressed concern over electronic patient records.

A nurse also struggled to explain entries that wrongly indicated she’d treated Mr Herczeg many hours after she’d gone home.

