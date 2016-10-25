Prime Minister not at risk after Queensland ceiling collapsed

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was not in danger of being injured when parts of a Queensland ceiling collapsed this morning.

One person is being treated for shoulder injuries following the roof collapse.

Three people were injured and two were taken to hospital when tiles fell from the ceiling of the Waterfront Place building around 10:45am this morning.

Police confirmed that Mr Turnbull was in an adjoining room when the tiles came crashing down.

The incident took place on a floor of Waterfront Place near Eagle Street, where members of the Federal Cabinet were meeting.

Breaking.. 3 parliamentarian staff hit by tiles in a partial ceiling collapse. The prime minister was in an adjoining room @7NewsQueensland — Sarah Best (@sarahbestqld) October 25, 2016

A report was made at 10:51am this morning after three ceiling panels fell from the building's ceiling, injuring the three patients.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said that one person had suffered a minor shoulder injury.

More to come.

Waterfront Place: Three people treated for minor injuries after ceiling panel collapse. PM @TurnbullMalcolm attending Cabinet there today. pic.twitter.com/sPQgCxJVcb — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) October 25, 2016

3 w minor injuries assessed after reports ceiling panels fell, Eagle St #Brisbane. 1 w minor shoulder injury to be transported to hospital. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 25, 2016