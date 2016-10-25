Prime Minister not at risk after Queensland ceiling collapsed

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was not in danger of being injured when parts of a Queensland ceiling collapsed this morning.
Three people were injured and two were taken to hospital when tiles fell from the ceiling of the Waterfront Place building around 10:45am this morning.
Police confirmed that Mr Turnbull was in an adjoining room when the tiles came crashing down.
The incident took place on a floor of Waterfront Place near Eagle Street, where members of the Federal Cabinet were meeting.
A report was made at 10:51am this morning after three ceiling panels fell from the building's ceiling, injuring the three patients.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said that one person had suffered a minor shoulder injury.
More to come.