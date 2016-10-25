Sir Peter Jackson has revealed his next project is an adaptation of dystopian epic Mortal Engines.

Sir Peter Jackson's next movie dystopian epic

The Kiwi filmmaker will write and produce the movie, production of which is scheduled to start in New Zealand later this year.

Mortal Engines, a book by Philip Reeves and published in 2001, is set in a futuristic London, a city that has become a giant machine trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world running out of resources.

Sir Peter will write the script with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, while "close collaborator" Christian Rivers will direct.

The Lord of the Rings architect told Variety magazine: "Christian is one of my closest collaborators.

"The combination of emotion and jaw-dropping visuals in Mortal Engines makes this the perfect movie for his move into feature directing.

"What Christian intends to do with Philip Reeve's terrific story is going to result in an original and spectacular movie. I wish I could see it tomorrow."