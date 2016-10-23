One critical, SH1 closed after head-on crash

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a head-on crash on State Highway 1.

State Highway 1 closed after head-on crash

Another was also taken to Wellington Hospital with minor injuries after the collision just south of Paekakariki, Wellington.

CRASH: A crash on #SH1 Coast Road by Fisherman's Table is blocking lanes. Traffic is being diverted by emergency services. Expect delays ^MF pic.twitter.com/ohED52HxMF — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) October 22, 2016

Two others were uninjured in the incident.

Emergency services have attended the scene but police said they were unsure if there were any casualties.

The road has closed between the railway overbridge and Pakakariki Hill Road and diversions are in place via Paekakariki Hill Road for southbound traffic and Ames Street, Paekakariki for northbound traffic.