Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
One critical, SH1 closed after head-on crash

Yahoo New Zealand /

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a head-on crash on State Highway 1.

Another was also taken to Wellington Hospital with minor injuries after the collision just south of Paekakariki, Wellington.



Two others were uninjured in the incident.

Emergency services have attended the scene but police said they were unsure if there were any casualties.

The road has closed between the railway overbridge and Pakakariki Hill Road and diversions are in place via Paekakariki Hill Road for southbound traffic and Ames Street, Paekakariki for northbound traffic.


