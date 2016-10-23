News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nine injured after hot air balloon crash
Suspected spinal injuries suffered as nine hurt in hot air balloon crash

Twenty-six injured after bridge rips roof off London bus

Yahoo New Zealand /

Twenty-six people have been injured – including five taken to hospital – after a double decker bus ploughed into a bridge in north London.

Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation in Port St. Lucie
0:34

Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation in Port St. Lucie
North Philly Church Burns Near Temple University
0:45

North Philly Church Burns Near Temple University
Easter egg hunt treat for animals at London Zoo
0:42

Easter egg hunt treat for animals at London Zoo
Animals at London Zoo treated to Easter egg hunt
1:06

Animals at London Zoo treated to Easter egg hunt
0305_1130_nat_bridge
1:33

Traffic snarls as Harbour Bridge lane changes made
Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
1:07

Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
Climbers scale to the top of Severn Bridge
0:33

Climbers scale to the top of Severn Bridge
Time Lapse Panorama of London From East to West
0:40

Time Lapse Panorama of London From East to West
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
Analysis: Trump Risks Empty Threat on NKorea
2:13

Analysis: Trump Risks Empty Threat on NKorea
London commuters battle Tube strike as businesses lament losses
1:14

London commuters battle Tube strike as businesses lament losses
Turkish police fire water cannon on protesters in funeral march
0:59

Turkish police fire water cannon on protesters in funeral march
 

Firefighters rescued three from the top deck of the bus, which was being used for a private function, after it hit a railway bridge in Tottenham at 4.05am on Saturday, local time.

The incident happened in Tottenham, north London. Photo: Twitter/TonyHardiman1

The roof of the bus lies on the floor. Photo: Twitter/TonyHardiman1

Vault London hires London's famous buses for parties and the vehicles often include DJs and cocktail bars.

Rail infrastructure company Network Rail decalred the bridge safe. Photo: Twitter/TonyHardiman1

The bridge was declared safe and Scotland Yard is investigating the incident.

Three people had to be rescued from the bus's top deck. Photo: Twitter/TonyHardiman1


Back To Top