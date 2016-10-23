Twenty-six injured after bridge rips roof off London bus

Twenty-six people have been injured – including five taken to hospital – after a double decker bus ploughed into a bridge in north London.

Firefighters rescued three from the top deck of the bus, which was being used for a private function, after it hit a railway bridge in Tottenham at 4.05am on Saturday, local time.

Vault London hires London's famous buses for parties and the vehicles often include DJs and cocktail bars.

The bridge was declared safe and Scotland Yard is investigating the incident.