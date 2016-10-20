News

Nurses warned against preaching anti-vax views

Niamh Hannon
Yahoo7 /

Nurses and midwives have been warned they will face consequences if they preach “false or misleading” anti-vaccination messages.

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia announced its tough new position by issuing a statement on Thursday.

The NMBA has also urged anyone who knows of nurses who are preaching anti-vaccination messages to get in touch.

NMBA announce tough new position. Image: Getty Images

The board said it was aware of a small number of registered nurses, enrolled nurses and midwives who are promoting anti-vaccination statements, adding this contradicts the best available scientific evidence.

“Any published anti-vaccination material and/or advice which is false, misleading or deceptive which is being distributed by a registered nurse, enrolled nurse or midwife could result in prosecution,” a NMBA statement said.

Pamela O'Connor. Image: Facebook

Pamela O’Connor, a nurse from Murwillumbah, NSW posted on Facebook last year saying, “There is plenty research that supports no vaccination of babies, and young children.”

Another post, which has since been taken down read, “Unfortunately the no vacciners [sic] are being ostracized. What do the people who (have) been vaccinated fear, they should have faith in their protection.”

RELATED:‘I put them at risk’: Anti-vax mum changes mind after all kids fall ill

RELATED:Queensland anti-vaccination supporter holding ‘chickenpox parties’ for children

