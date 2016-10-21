Man charged over alleged attempted abduction in Canberra

News

Yahoo7 /

A man has been charged over the alleged attempted abduction of a woman in Canberra.

Police released video of the incident last week, in a bid to track down the accused attacker.

The footage shows two women being approached by a man in a silver Holden Commodore in the Canberra suburb of Red Hill.

The driver of the silver Holden Commodore allegedly tried to abduct the woman several times before she eventually escaped.

The man in the footage can be seen attempting to get one woman into the car several times, but she managed to escape before the vehicle pulled away.

Police are expected to release more information in a press conference later this morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

