Queensland rail services have been disrupted after a van crashed onto train tracks at Fairfield on Wednesday just before 1:00pm.

A female driver suffered leg and shoulder injuries was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Traffic is moving again along Fairfield Rd after 1 vehicle crash. Driver taken to PA Hospital. @QPSmedia @7NewsQueensland @QldAmbulance pic.twitter.com/q8M8Nu7Jxd — Rhea Abraham (@RheaAbraham) October 19, 2016

A Queensland police spokesperson confirmed that the driver broke through a fence and landed on the Yeerongpilly tracks.

Despite initial delays, traffic is now moving freely along Fairfield Road.