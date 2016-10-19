News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Father loses legs and hands in shocking meningococcal battle
Young father's warning after losing limbs to meningococcal

Teen 'Twilight killers' the youngest ever to be convicted of double murder

Yahoo7 /

A 15-year-old girl and her teenage boyfriend have been convicted of the murder of Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and her daughter Katie, 13, in the UK in April 2015.

Queen Elizabeth pusheS the Londonm marathon starting button
0:30

Queen Elizabeth pusheS the Londonm marathon starting button
0422_1800_melb_hitrun
2:14

Teens charged over horrific hit and run
AP Top Stories 21 P
0:53

AP Top Stories 21 P
Gun Salute To Celebrate Queen's 92nd Birthday
1:27

Gun Salute To Celebrate Queen's 92nd Birthday
0421_1800_melb_hitandrun
2:01

Newlywed couple killed in shocking hit and run
0307_1800_vic_teens
1:30

Teen girls praised for helping drowning man
0307_tms_horrors
0:56

Secret YouTube account goes inside the House of Horrors
0304_1800_qld_captive
1:38

Young woman held captive by her teenage boyfriend for seven hours
Dad mistaken for paedophile after booking hotel room with daughter
0:56

Dad mistaken for paedophile after booking hotel room with daughter
0126_1800_PER-Runover
1:27

Single mother dies after being run over by own car
The road to ‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’
7:00

The road to ‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’
Vice President Biden opens up about his son’s death, Cancer Moonshot, and why Trump’s tactics are harmful to America
17:23

Vice President Biden opens up about his son’s death, Cancer Moonshot, and why Trump’s tactics are harmful to America
 

The boy and girl dubbed the ‘Twilight killers’ are the youngest ever couple to be convicted of a double murder in the Spalding, UK.

The court heard how both teenagers stabbed their victims in their throats ten times as they slept, according to The Sun.

49-year-old canteen lady Elizabeth Edwards was stabbed by the young couple. Image: SWNS

The killers then ate cake and ice cream after the murders, watching the movie Twilight before having sex, the court heard.

The knife used by the teen killers to murder Elizabeth Edwards and her daughter Katie. Image: SWNS

The boy, now aged 15, admitted two counts of murder at Nottingham Crown Court in the UK.

The girl, who is also now 15, admitted to manslaughter but denied murder. According to The Sun, she claimed she suffered "an abnormality of mental function which impaired her ability to form rational judgments".

It took a jury of seven men and five women two hours and 30 minutes to find her guilty of both charges.

Tributes left at the home where Elizabeth and Katie Edwards were brutally murdered. Image: SWNS

Both killers now face "indefinite detention at Her Majesty’s pleasure". This is the juvenile equivalent of a life term for an adult.

The teenagers cannot be named because of their young age. However, the judge will reconsider the issue of whether they should be identified on November 9.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Forensics officers went into the house where the bodies were found. Image: Matthew Cooper/PA

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave thanked the jury for doing their public duty. According to The Sun, he said, “This has been a difficult and important case. I would like to pay tribute to the police and those who have investigated this matter."

“It’s an exceptional case by any standards."

“I would like to pay tribute to the quiet dignity shown by those in the public gallery.”

Back To Top