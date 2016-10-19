Teen 'Twilight killers' the youngest ever to be convicted of double murder

A 15-year-old girl and her teenage boyfriend have been convicted of the murder of Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and her daughter Katie, 13, in the UK in April 2015.

The boy and girl dubbed the ‘Twilight killers’ are the youngest ever couple to be convicted of a double murder in the Spalding, UK.

The court heard how both teenagers stabbed their victims in their throats ten times as they slept, according to The Sun.

The killers then ate cake and ice cream after the murders, watching the movie Twilight before having sex, the court heard.

The boy, now aged 15, admitted two counts of murder at Nottingham Crown Court in the UK.

The girl, who is also now 15, admitted to manslaughter but denied murder. According to The Sun, she claimed she suffered "an abnormality of mental function which impaired her ability to form rational judgments".

It took a jury of seven men and five women two hours and 30 minutes to find her guilty of both charges.

Both killers now face "indefinite detention at Her Majesty’s pleasure". This is the juvenile equivalent of a life term for an adult.

The teenagers cannot be named because of their young age. However, the judge will reconsider the issue of whether they should be identified on November 9.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave thanked the jury for doing their public duty. According to The Sun, he said, “This has been a difficult and important case. I would like to pay tribute to the police and those who have investigated this matter."

“It’s an exceptional case by any standards."

“I would like to pay tribute to the quiet dignity shown by those in the public gallery.”