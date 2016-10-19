Woman charged after Woolworths staff threatened with machete in Sydney

A woman has been charged after she allegedly attempted to rob a Woolworths while armed with a machete in Sydney.

It’s alleged when staff at the Neutral Bay Woolworths confronted the 31-year-old, she produced a knife and threatened them.

The woman arrived at the supermarket about 6.30pm on Tuesday, and started to steal items from a service desk, police allege.

It's believed the woman was dressed in black and wearing a balaclava at the time.

She then fled the store, running into traffic on Military Road and into Waters Road, according to NSW Police.

The woman was stopped by two members of the public and police arrived a short time later.

She was arrested and taken to North Sydney Police Station, where she was later charged.

The woman has been charged with larceny, armed with intent to rob using an offensive weapon, wield knife in public place, common assault and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Her bail has been refused and she is set to appear before Central Local Court on Wednesday.