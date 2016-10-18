News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together

Repeat offender finally locked up over violent McDonald's brawl

Jayne Stinson
7News Adelaide /

An intoxicated thug who led a sickening brawl at an Adelaide McDonald’s restaurant, injuring security staff and a customer is finally behind bars.

War of Words: US v Russia on Syria
1:39

War of Words: US v Russia on Syria
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0226_0500_nat_ER
1:28

Hospital staff release confronting video of emergency room violence
0225_1800_vic_winery
0:34

Mornington Peninsula Winery extensively damaged by fire
Vehicle strikes security barrier near White House: Secret Service
0:31

Vehicle strikes security barrier near White House: Secret Service
California school shooting plot foiled, assault rifles found
0:59

California school shooting plot foiled, assault rifles found
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
1:19

Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
Protesting Israeli Arab Lawmakers Removed From Knesset Ahead of Pence Speech
0:22

Protesting Israeli Arab Lawmakers Removed From Knesset Ahead of Pence Speech
0907_1800_sa_bollards
1:24

Adelaide Oval bollards in place after Ashes Test
Standoff as Manus Island Refugees Block Police From Entering Compound
0:45

Standoff as Manus Island Refugees Block Police From Entering Compound
Equifax CEO issues another apology
0:58

Equifax CEO issues another apology
WikiLeaks Gives Consumers Pause About Security
1:58

WikiLeaks Gives Consumers Pause About Security
 

It’s the first time Shane Yates has been locked up despite having a long rap sheet of violent crime.

The 31-year-old picked a fight with a customer before he punched him in the face three times at the West Terrace McDonald's last June.

Shane Yates (right) has a long rap sheet of violent crime and will now serve eight months for his role in a McDonald's brawl.

Severely drunk, he then turned on two guards who rushed to help, throwing chairs and punches at them as well.

Today he apologised to his victims and became teary as he was slapped with an eight month jail term. He will serve at least four months.

The court heard the father of three is now drug and alcohol-free, while he is also working on his anger issues.

The 31-year-old reportedly became teary when the magistrate handed down his sentence.

With a long criminal record it is not the first time Yates has beaten up strangers and wrecked property, but this is the first time he will go behind bars.

His co-offender Demeon Magrowski, must wait until next week to see if he will join Yates in jail.

The Magistrate is pondering if he’s eligible to serve his sentence at home under new laws.

Back To Top