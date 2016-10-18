Repeat offender finally locked up over violent McDonald's brawl

An intoxicated thug who led a sickening brawl at an Adelaide McDonald’s restaurant, injuring security staff and a customer is finally behind bars.

It’s the first time Shane Yates has been locked up despite having a long rap sheet of violent crime.

The 31-year-old picked a fight with a customer before he punched him in the face three times at the West Terrace McDonald's last June.

Severely drunk, he then turned on two guards who rushed to help, throwing chairs and punches at them as well.

Today he apologised to his victims and became teary as he was slapped with an eight month jail term. He will serve at least four months.

The court heard the father of three is now drug and alcohol-free, while he is also working on his anger issues.

With a long criminal record it is not the first time Yates has beaten up strangers and wrecked property, but this is the first time he will go behind bars.

His co-offender Demeon Magrowski, must wait until next week to see if he will join Yates in jail.

The Magistrate is pondering if he’s eligible to serve his sentence at home under new laws.