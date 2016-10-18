More Kiwi motorists want to see the speed limit raised

The number of Kiwi motorists who would like to see the speed limit raised from 100kmh on the open road has raced ahead, according to a new survey.

The findings of the Ministry of Transport's 2016 Public Attitudes to Road Safety Survey have been released.

When asked if the 100kmh speed limit should be raised, lowered or kept as is, 71 per cent of respondents said the would like it to remain the same, 25 per cent wanted to see it raised and 4 per cent wanted it to be lowered.

This is a significant change from last year when 78 percent said they wanted it kept as it is and 18 percent thought it should be raised.

Associate Transport Minister Craig Foss told Fairfax that raising the speed limit had been up for discussion this year, however, a decision had not been made yet.

"I acknowledge the public seem to have moved on this, but if something was to happen it would only be on the most highly engineered roads."

He said while there had been advancements made in motoring technology which had led to new vehicles and roads beingsafer, the nation had an ageing car fleet and the law had to apply to all vehicles.

Eighty-five percent of New Zealanders said that the urban 50km/h speed limit should remain, while 6 percent thought it should be lowered.

Since these questions were first asked in 1995, there has been a gradual decline in support for raising the urban speed limit, from 21 percent in 1995 to 8 percent in 2016.

Meanwhile, the NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to reduce their speed and increasing their following distances this Labour Weekend.

“There’s a lot of construction and maintenance happening on state highways across Auckland and Northland and we ask motorists to slow down through these sites.

"Even when there’s not obvious work taking place there are hazards that mean you should keep within the reduced speed limit to keep yourselves, your families and other road users safe. It also reduces damage to what can be newly surfaced or repaired roads.”

The Transport Agency has again published data based on previous Labour Weekends which shows the areas and times that are mostly likely to be congested on its [www.nzta.govt.nz/hotspots|website|popup=true]

“We know that one of the biggest pinch points is on State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Kawakawa, and at Warkworth in particular. Traffic will start building on Friday afternoon and continue through until Saturday morning for people getting away and on pick up again on Monday from mid-morning as everyone heads home again,” said Transport Agency’s Auckland and Northland Regional Director, Ernst Zöllner.

“It’s also particularly busy heading south out of Auckland on SH1 from midday on Friday until around 8pm and then again on Saturday from about 9am, and picks up again heading north to Auckland from lunchtime on Monday through until 7pm.”

The NZTA said the State Highway 1 and State Highway 2 Interchange from Coromandel is another place you’re likely to hit heavy traffic, especially around the middle of the day on Monday.

“If you can travel outside of these busiest times it will help reduce your chances of being stuck in a queue and help keep traffic moving.”