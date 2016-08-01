News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins
Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins

Reporter Ben Murphy

Ben Murphy
Yahoo7 News /

"Ben Murphy is Reporter for 7 News Queensland based in Brisbane.

Reporter Ben Murphy

Reporter Ben Murphy

He has spent several years working in and with the media, including in commercial radio and television. He holds a Bachelor of International Relations from Bond University and a Master of Communication from Griffith University.

In addition to having worked as a Reporter and Presenter professionally, Ben has also served as a Media and Communications Adviser to senior Federal Cabinet Ministers. This has given Ben an exceptional understanding of politics and policymaking more broadly."

Back To Top