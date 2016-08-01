Reporter Ben Murphy

"Ben Murphy is Reporter for 7 News Queensland based in Brisbane.

He has spent several years working in and with the media, including in commercial radio and television. He holds a Bachelor of International Relations from Bond University and a Master of Communication from Griffith University.

In addition to having worked as a Reporter and Presenter professionally, Ben has also served as a Media and Communications Adviser to senior Federal Cabinet Ministers. This has given Ben an exceptional understanding of politics and policymaking more broadly."