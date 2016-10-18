Sir Cliff Richard fights to give anonymity to accused sex offenders before they are charged

News

Sir Cliff Richard has been urged to abandon his fight to give anonymity to those accused of sexual offences before they are charged, despite claiming he will be “forever tainted” by coverage of claims against him.

The singer is suing the BBC and South Yorkshire Police after a raid on his home was aired on television in 2014.

"Had I not been 'named'... I would still have been able to look people in the eye," he said in UK parliament.

Sir Cliff, 75, wants the laws changed to assure sex crime suspects are not named in public unless they are officially charged.

Sir Cliff Richard has said he will be "forever tained" by sexual assault claims. Photo: Getty


"Had I not been 'named' worldwide I feel I would still have been able to look people in the eye, and not feel afraid that they might be thinking that there is 'no smoke without fire'," he said.

A women's rights group has called on Sir Cliff and his co-campaigners to reconsider to "show respect for - and prevent significant harm to - both survivors of abuse across the UK, and the UK's legal process".

In a letter, the End Violence Against Women Coalition said: "While we sympathise with how you feel about your treatment in the media, we do however believe your campaign directed at the criminal justice system, and specifically the rules on anonymity, is a grossly misdirected one."

Co-Director Sarah Green told Sky News: "Our legal system is an open justice system. It's very important that the whole community knows who's accused of a crime, what they may be charged with and the evidence."

Women's rights campaigners have called on Sir Cliff to drop his campaign. Photo: Getty.

The successful prosecutions of Rolf Harris and publicist Max Clifford both saw further victims and witnesses come forward following publicity about their arrests.

The UK Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders noted instances of more complainants coming forward when suspects had been publicly named.

Sir Cliff's campaign has received support from many ordinary families who have been through the process of having a loved one accused of such a crime.

