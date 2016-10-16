Mum, daughter booted off Jetstar flight after telling staff she had shingles

A Byron Bay woman says she and her daughter were treated like "criminals" and escorted off a Jetstar flight after telling the cabin crew she had shingles.

Registered nurse Louise Wardle and her 12-year-old daughter Amelia were planning to fly from Uluru to Melbourne for the young girl's birthday.

As a courtesy, Ms Wardle told check-in staff she had come down with shingles and asked to not be seated next to children or pregnant women.

The Jetstar flight was grounded for two hours as the mother and daughter’s bags were unloaded and the pair were forced to do a "walk of shame" off the plane, leaving Amelia in tears.

“I was so embarrassed, everyone was staring at us like we were terrorists," Ms Wardle told the Daily Telegraph.

It is not possible to catch shingles off another person unless the virus comes into direct contact with blisters.

Ms Wardle said she felt the need to announce she wasn't a "terrorist" as she was being led off the plane and made an on board announcement.

"I have been told I have to disembark due to shingles, I'm so sorry, I in fact did disclose this on check in," the mother said as she walked off with her "head held high".

Ms Wardle said staff then left her and her daughter on the tarmac with two bottles of water.

Ms Wardle obtained a doctor’s certificate from an Uluru clinic and was able to fly with Jetstar the following day, but was forced to pay $595 for an extra night's accommodation.

Jetstar's travel clearance guidelines state that chicken pox - including shingles - is identified among Contagious and Infectious Diseases and a travel clearance form from a doctor is required.

"Of course we’d rather not stop customers travelling with us but we do have a responsibility to consider the health of the other passengers onboard," a Jetstar spokesperson told Yahoo7.

"Shingles can be contagious, so customers need clearance from a doctor before they travel to ensure there is no risk to other passengers.

"Unfortunately, this customer was unable to provide official medical clearance and the Captain made the correct call to ask her to not travel until she could."