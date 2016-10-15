Crown Resorts staff detained in China for questioning

At least a dozen Crown Resorts staff have been detained by police in China for questioning.

Up to 18 staff members, who are all believed to be based in China, are currently being questioned by police for an unknown reason.

According to Fairfax reports, the employees include three Australians and one senior Crown executive from the James Packer-owned sales and marketing team.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are yet to confirm the situation.

"Consular officials are seeking to confirm these reports with the relevant Chinese authorities," a spokesperson said.

"If Australians have been detained, consular officials will seek to offer appropriate consular assistance in accordance with the Consular Services Charter."

Gambling is officially illegal in China, however there are some areas in Hong Kong and Macau where gambling is permitted.

Macau's gambling industry alone is reportedly worth an annual US$13 billion.

Crown Resorts has three separate facilities in Macau including the City of Dreams, the Altira and Studio City.