News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Crown Resorts staff detained in China for questioning

Yahoo7 News /

At least a dozen Crown Resorts staff have been detained by police in China for questioning.

0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0401_1600_newsupdate
0:29

Newsbreak - April 1
The shocking moment a skateboarder crashes into a car
0:35

The shocking moment a skateboarder crashes into a car
0401_sun_news
6:17

News Headlines - Sunday 1 April
2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
1:12

2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai In Mingora
1:06

Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai In Mingora
'Say His Name, Stephon Clark' - Sacramento Protesters React to Autopsy Findings
0:39

'Say His Name, Stephon Clark' - Sacramento Protesters React to Autopsy Findings
0331_1800_qld_coast
1:34

Gold Coast experiencing unusually quiet Easter long weekend
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
Prince Charles uses Easter message to supports persecuted Christians
0:51

Prince Charles uses Easter message to supports persecuted Christians
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
 

Up to 18 staff members, who are all believed to be based in China, are currently being questioned by police for an unknown reason.

According to Fairfax reports, the employees include three Australians and one senior Crown executive from the James Packer-owned sales and marketing team.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are yet to confirm the situation.

"Consular officials are seeking to confirm these reports with the relevant Chinese authorities," a spokesperson said.

"If Australians have been detained, consular officials will seek to offer appropriate consular assistance in accordance with the Consular Services Charter."

Gambling is officially illegal in China, however there are some areas in Hong Kong and Macau where gambling is permitted.

Macau's gambling industry alone is reportedly worth an annual US$13 billion.

Crown Resorts has three separate facilities in Macau including the City of Dreams, the Altira and Studio City.

Back To Top