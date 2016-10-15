News

Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

'It doesn't work that way': Madeline Stuart's mum weighs in on marriage debate

Yahoo7 News

The mother of Australian model Madeline Stuart has weighed in on the down syndrome marriage/children debate, saying life is all about "compromise" when you raise a child with a disability.

Nineteen-year-old Madeline, who is the world's first professional model with down syndrome, says she's open to marriage but is not considering children.

Her mother Rosanne says while she encourages the best for her daughter, every decision is made in unison.

Model Madeline Stuart.

"When you have a child with a disability, you have to make most of their decisions for most of their lives," Ms Stuart said.

"Everything about having a child with a disability is a compromise – it’s a joint thing, like a marriage I suppose.

"You can't just say I'm going to get married and wander off into the happily ever after because it just doesn’t work that way."

Madeline and her mother Rosanne. Source: Sunrise

Her comments come as the parents of down syndrome couple Michael Cox and Taylor Anderton raised concerns the pair are not emotionally and physically ready for the responsibilities of parenthood.

Parents say no, down syndrome couple say yes to starting a family
Down syndrome sweethearts set sights on gold

"Taylor and Michael want to get married and have children and that makes me feel very worried, apprehensive and concerned," Taylor's mother, Catherine Musk, told ABC's Australian Story.

Michael and Taylor.

"I don't see parenthood being something that they're going to achieve, or really they probably should achieve," Michael's father Simon told the program.

"It would be very difficult being a child whose parents both had Down syndrome and couldn't have a job and couldn't drive a car and couldn't understand maths homework and those sorts of things."

Madeline Stuart on the runway in New York. Source: 7News

The couple are confident they would make great parents and are determined to have children some day. Michael said he'd like to have four kids.

"I know that me and Taylor have the skills to be married and to start our own family," Michael said.

Michael and Taylor.

Their parents are concerned they would be forced to bare the responsibility of raising the children.

"The advocates will tell us that we should just allow Michael and Taylor to have the same rights as their siblings and we just don't agree," Mr Cox said.

"They're not the ones picking up the pieces."

