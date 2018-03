Dashcam footage has captured the horrible moment an out-of-control dump truck demolished an unsuspecting sedan at a busy Texas intersection.

Out-of-control truck bulldozes unsuspecting sedan

The stationary sedan can be seen waiting for a green light at the front of the right lane when the speeding truck suddenly bulldozed it.

Multiple vehicles and a set of traffic lights were also damaged in the Austin accident, however no one to the extent of the motionless sedan.