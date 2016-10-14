Waikato DHB has apologised after one of its nurses cut off a three-day old baby's fingertip.

Hospital blunder: Three-day-old baby's fingertip cut off by nurse

Newborn Lilly had the end of her little finger on her left hand accidentally clipped off with scissors in August, while a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit of Waikato Hospital was trying to remove a tube taped to her hand.

Lilly's mother, Marie Campbell, told Fairfax her daughter - who was born with type one diabetes - had a cannula inserted into her left hand to provide her with fluids for her condition.

Ms Campbell says surgeons tried to get it back on, but weren't able to.

She said when she was notified of the incident she was shocked.

"I just got home with my mum when we got a call to say come back, we've cut your baby's finger off," the 23-year-old first-time mum told Fairfax.

"I was, like, how can you do that? I was so angry.

"So we raced to the hospital and I was, like, well, where's the rest of her finger? And it was still in the cot. They didn't put it on ice straight away or anything."

Waikato Hospital NICU clinical director David Bourchier said the hospital had launched an internal review and a complaint had also been lodged with the Health and Disability Commission.

"We acknowledge this is very distressing for the family and we have apologised to the parents," he said.

He described the incident as "very unusual" and it was being treated seriously.

Meanwhile, Ms Campbell has set up a Givealittle page to raise money to help cover the cost of travelling from their rural home to the hospital - a trip of about 30km each way.

"I don't want to attack anyone here, I am currently dealing with hospital officials about the next steps to take about what happened but I am struggling to keep up," she said.

So far just over $900 has been donated.

- With NZN