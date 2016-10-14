'Check your pocket': Mystery Victorian sitting on $12.5 million lotto ticket

News

A $10 ticket picked up from the regional Victoria newsagent is now worth a cool $12.5 million and has yet to be collected by the multi-millionaire in waiting.

“That extremely valuable ticket could be anywhere - floating around in someone’s handbag, stuffed in the glove box of the car, pinned to the fridge or even sitting in someone’s pocket,” Tatts spokesperson Claire Taylor said

This lucky Tatura newsagent has produced three division one winning tickets in the past 14 months. Photo: Google Maps

“In last night’s draw, the all-important Powerball number was 15, and the other winning numbers that will be on the ticket were 8, 2, 13, 36, 31 and 6.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone in the Tatura district who was in with a chance to win last night’s Powerball draw to check their ticket without delay," Taylor said.

As the winning Powerball entry was not registered to a Tatts Card, the only information Tatts has to go by is that it was purchased from the Victorian town of Tatura from newsXpress Tatura, 138 Hogan Street in Tatura.



The division one winner is one half of Thursday night’s $25 million draw and is the third million-dollar ticket to come from the regional newsagent in the past 14 months.

“We’re having an excellent run of luck at the moment.” newsagent owner John Lovel exclaimed.

“It’s really nice news for a small town like Tatura – it creates a real buzz and feeling of anticipation around town.”

Divided amongst the locals, the winning ticket would give each of Tatura’s 4000 residents more than $3000. However that prospect seems more unlikely than winning the lottery itself.

