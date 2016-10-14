Good looking backpackers inundated with admirers after posting ad for Bondi flatmates

A group of three good-looking backpackers are being swamped with offers of romance after they posted an advert on Facebook looking for flatmates in Bondi Beach.

‘Hot’ backpackers inundated with admirers after posting ad for Bondi flatmate

Since posting the advert, the trio have been inundated with offers mostly from women saying they are not interested in a house but would go for a drink. One posted, “Seriously I have two rooms. Rent $250 each including bills but you must clean with your shirt off. Ha ha!”

Another said, “I don’t need somewhere to live, but will meet you for a drink”

The trio are completely shocked at the attention, with Erik posting on Facebook, “What the hell even happened here! Wake up to this craziness was a blast! Radio shows and national news, what is even going on!?”

The trio were on Sunrise on Friday morning and Eddie revealed there were hardly any offers from guys.

When Eddie was asked if he felt cheap because of all the attention, he said, “I’m just an honest guy looking for a friendly housemate”.

The boys told Sunrise the room is still available and they are also looking for work. Host Samantha Armytage said, “I don’t have a pool, but you can be the pool boy!”