‘Token of honour': Council candidate defends photos of gun-wielding toddler

A Melton council candidate has come under fire after he posted photos of a toddler holding firearms and ammunition.

Victoria Police begun investigating Dilpreet Singh, a justice of the peace since 2010, after photos he posted on his personal Facebook page three years ago recently came to light.

The photos have since been deleted, but Mr Singh told Melton & Moorabool Star Weekly in a statement the images had been "taken out of context".

"I am from Sikh religion, which is a warrior's religion where Sikhs have sacrificed their lives for country," Mr Dilpreet said.

"Sikh regiment have won the highest Victoria Crosses per capita and fought in world wars, even along with Australian army while service with the British.

"So often, grandparents who serve in army create images like this to portray a token of honour, especially when the child is first-born into the next generation. This was the case in my family too."

Mr Singh scoffed at claims the photos were linked to terrorism and said he had never condones acts of violence before.

"It is extremely disappointing that personal images have been used to drive a political agenda in a deliberate attempt to discredit me and my culture," Mr Singh said.

"It is shameful for someone to use such images and post them in such a way. It is an insult of those soldiers who have been fighting terrorism to defend the nation and my uncles were dreaming for my son to be a soldier one day."

Victoria police said they had made inquiries into the images, but would not make any further comment at this time.

A state government spokesman said the photos were "deeply concerning" and had been reported to Victoria Police, Fairfax Media reports.