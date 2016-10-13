Police say sick 'abduction' video that appeared to show missing teen is '100 percent a fake'

US authorities said the disturbing YouTube video showing a young woman bound and crying that was recently investigated for clues into the 2009 disappearance of a missing teenage girl is "100 percent fake".

The video, titled “Hi Walter! I got a new gf today!” was posted in 2009 and had gone relatively unnoticed until recently.

The FBI and the police in Wisconsin had feared the video may have featured 15-year-old Kayla Berg, who vanished two months before it was uploaded.

In a Facebook post, Antigo Police Department said: "With the help of another law enforcement agency has been able to identify that this video is 100% fake."

The department said they have identified the video producer, camera man, actor and actress in the video and claim they didn’t intend to make reference to the missing teen.

“THIS VIDEO HAS NO CONNECTION TO THE DISAPPEARANCE OF KAYLA BERG," the post read.

"We will continue to investigate all tips and leads that we receive regarding our missing Kayla Berg and will do whatever possible to find clues to Kayla’s disappearance."

Antigo police said their thoughts and prayers remain with Kayla’s family.

In the footage, the actor - who called himself Patrick - appeared excited as he described how he “met the most wonderful girl” at a shopping centre.

“And then we got kind of tired of the mall and I brought her back to my place,” he said.

“I know she hates cameras, Walter, but I’m gonna show you her anyway. You ready?”

He opened the door and revealed a screaming woman, wearing a pink shirt bound and prone next to a toilet.

“Why are you doing this?” the bound woman yelled.

The actor walked into the room and the woman shouts “No!” moments before the door slammed shut.

Ms Berg would now be 23 years old and authorities previously said the bound woman matched the teen's description and the clothing she was wearing the day she went missing, NY Daily News reported.

Kayla's mother Hope Sprenger spoke out after the video went viral and said that the girl in the video may be her missing daughter because it "sounded" and "looked like her".

"It made me sick to my stomach,” she said. "The clothing could be a big possibility.”

"We do believe she was wearing that type of shirt, we know she had jeans.”

Ms Berg was 15 years old when she was dropped off at her boyfriend’s house in nearby Wasau and hasn't been seen since.

