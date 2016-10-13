Appeal after cat 'thrown out of car'

A veterinary clinic in Auckland is trying to track the owner of a cat that was thrown out of a moving car.

The cat was hurled out of a small hatchback. Photo: Facebook

The grey-brown "affectionate" tabby was hurled out of a light blue "Suzuki Swift-type" hatchback as it crossed Pakuranga Bridge towards Panmure at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, according to Greenlane Veterinary Centre and Cattery.

A member of the public witnessed the incident and rescued the cat from the road.

Melissa Belleville, who wrote on the Facebook post that it was she who picked up the cat, said the vets were very caring.

"I picked him up, and he was a trooper. I'm not a 'cat 'person' to be fair but hearing him purr in the way to the vet was somewhat music to my ears. They were very attentive and caring," she said.

It received face wounds around the eye, nose and ear as a result of the incident.

The cat, who is not microchipped and thought to be middle aged, is now under the care of the centre, which is looking to trace the owner.