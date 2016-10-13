News

'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Man survives night trapped above rising waters of croc-infested river

Gable Tostee left apartment to wander streets aimlessly six minutes after Warriena Wright died

Kamilia Palu and AAP
Yahoo7 News /

Six minutes after Warriena Wright fell to her death from the 14th floor of a Surfer’s Paradise apartment, Gable Tostee left the building and wandered aimlessly around the streets of the Gold Coast before stopping to get pizza.

Ms Wright, 26, plunged from Tostee’s unit at 2:20am on August 8, 2014, after he locked her on the balcony.

At 2:26am, the 30-year-old walked from his unit on Wahroonga Place to Cavill Avenue, taking a long, zig-zagged route through back streets.

He stretched the normally four-minute stroll out to a 45-minute walk, ending up at a Dominos Pizza restaurant at 3:11am.

Ms Wright pictured with accused killer Tostee, hours before she fell to her death. Photo: Supplied.

Tostee: "The last thing I remember she was on the balcony. I don't know if she jumped.. I don't know.. It wasn't my fault". Source: 7 News.

Tostee pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court. Photo: AAP

Security cameras captured Tostee sitting on a bench and eating the pizza before continuing his walk back towards his apartment.

At 3:24am, he got close enough to his home to notice emergency vehicles outside the building, and walked the opposite direction further down the Gold Coast Highway, where he was picked up by his father.

His phone records also show that he did not call triple-0, but instead phoned law firm Potts Lawyers at 2:21am, just one minute after Ms Wright’s death.

Tostee was seen leaving the elevator in his apartment complex. Photo: 7 News/Supplied

Multiple CCTV cameras captured him walking the streets between 2:26am and 3:11am. Photo: 7 News/Supplied

Tostee has pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to murdering Ms Wright.

Evidence in the murder trial is coming to a close, with the last witness taking the stand today.

The witness, a pathologist, is due to testify about the fatal injuries Ms Wright sustained when she fell.

The court heard the accused had recorded more than three hours worth of audio during their meeting, an edited version of which was played in session.

It is alleged he intimidated Ms Wright so greatly she felt the only way to escape his apartment was to climb down from the balcony after he had locked her out there.

Tostee stopped to get pizza before calling his father to pick him up. Photo: 7 News/Supplied

Emergency services attended the scene of the Avalon Apartments in Surfers Paradise. Photo: 7 News

The pair met on dating app Tinder on August 1 while Ms Wright was in Australia for a two-week vacation to attend a friend's wedding.

In their initial chat, Tostee told Ms Wright "you look delicious. I want to do dirty things to you".

He also asked her whether she was a "freak in the sheets".

"Let's get drunk together, I'm a pornstar after a few drinks!" Tostee said.

The jury has been shown CCTV footage that captured the pair meeting in person for the first time on the Thursday night and Ms Wright's final moments in public as she got into the lift at Tostee's apartment building.

Once the evidence in Tostee's trial has concluded, prosecutor Glen Cash and defence barrister Saul Holt QC will give their closing submissions, followed by Justice John Byrne's directions to the jury.

