Gable Tostee left apartment to wander streets aimlessly six minutes after Warriena Wright died

Six minutes after Warriena Wright fell to her death from the 14th floor of a Surfer’s Paradise apartment, Gable Tostee left the building and wandered aimlessly around the streets of the Gold Coast before stopping to get pizza.

Ms Wright, 26, plunged from Tostee’s unit at 2:20am on August 8, 2014, after he locked her on the balcony.

At 2:26am, the 30-year-old walked from his unit on Wahroonga Place to Cavill Avenue, taking a long, zig-zagged route through back streets.

He stretched the normally four-minute stroll out to a 45-minute walk, ending up at a Dominos Pizza restaurant at 3:11am.

Security cameras captured Tostee sitting on a bench and eating the pizza before continuing his walk back towards his apartment.

At 3:24am, he got close enough to his home to notice emergency vehicles outside the building, and walked the opposite direction further down the Gold Coast Highway, where he was picked up by his father.

His phone records also show that he did not call triple-0, but instead phoned law firm Potts Lawyers at 2:21am, just one minute after Ms Wright’s death.

Tostee has pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to murdering Ms Wright.

Evidence in the murder trial is coming to a close, with the last witness taking the stand today.

The witness, a pathologist, is due to testify about the fatal injuries Ms Wright sustained when she fell.

The court heard the accused had recorded more than three hours worth of audio during their meeting, an edited version of which was played in session.

It is alleged he intimidated Ms Wright so greatly she felt the only way to escape his apartment was to climb down from the balcony after he had locked her out there.

The pair met on dating app Tinder on August 1 while Ms Wright was in Australia for a two-week vacation to attend a friend's wedding.

In their initial chat, Tostee told Ms Wright "you look delicious. I want to do dirty things to you".

He also asked her whether she was a "freak in the sheets".

"Let's get drunk together, I'm a pornstar after a few drinks!" Tostee said.

The jury has been shown CCTV footage that captured the pair meeting in person for the first time on the Thursday night and Ms Wright's final moments in public as she got into the lift at Tostee's apartment building.

Once the evidence in Tostee's trial has concluded, prosecutor Glen Cash and defence barrister Saul Holt QC will give their closing submissions, followed by Justice John Byrne's directions to the jury.