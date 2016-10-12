Melbourne underworld identity Mick Gatto has put his five-bedroom mansion on the market, which comes complete with its own boxing ring and state-of-the-art security system.

Underworld figure Mick Gatto lists Melbourne home for sale

Thought to be listed for around $3.8 million, Gatto and his wife Cheryl have called the Lower Plenty property home for the past decade.

The Gattos paid $2.1 million for it back in 2005, but real estate agent Rocco Montanaro says the property is in the top 10 per cent of homes in the area.

The one-level home, which backs onto the Heidelberg Golf Club, sits on a massive 4000sqm block with a pool and tennis court in the backyard.

Gatto declined to speak on camera, but told 7 News the home had become “too big for us”.

He also hinted the property sale may be connected to his $10 million tax bill after an investigation in 2012.

The home has four separate living areas, a gymnasium with a sauna, five bathrooms, a private master suite wing and a massive kitchen complete with modern appliances.

Mr Montanaro said Lower Plenty was a popular area for its close proximity to the CBD.

“[The suburb] is very tightly held. I think some people come here discover how beautiful it is and don’t want to leave,” he said.

For now Gatto is focused on his medication business and charity work, but he is yet to indicate which area he and his wife are moving to.

The property is for sale with offers taken until November 8.