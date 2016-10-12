News

SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
Boss forces female staff to kiss him every morning

Samuel Hussey
Yahoo7 News

A Chinese boss might very well become the poster boy for workplace harassment after video emerged of him forcing his female employees to kiss him on the mouth.

The video is reportedly not a one-off either. The boss introduced the routine where his female employees line up where he then kisses them on the mouth before they start work every morning between 9am and 9:30am.

The head of the Beijing brewery machine company employs the practice, as he believed it has created a positive working environment between workers and bosses.

The boss introduced the routine where his female employees line up and he then kisses them on the mouth before they start work every morning. Photo:YouTube

He believes he has created a positive working environment between workers and bosses. Photo: YouTube

Despite social media users slamming it as “sexual harassment”, the overzealous boss claimed that kissing helped “foster good relationships among colleagues”.

One employee can be seen pulling away as her boss leans in for his morning peck.

It was suggested that the female workers were reluctant to kiss their boss, but feared they would lose their jobs if they didn’t do it.

