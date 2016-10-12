'I’ve made a few bad decisions': Accused paedophile hands himself into police

This is the moment an accused paedophile handed himself into police, after allegedly being exposed by a vigilante ‘paedo hunter’.

The man behind 'The Coffs Coast Paedo Hunter' YouTube channel claims he started talking to the alleged sex offender online and told him he was "much older than me as I was only 14 and still in school".

The ‘paedo hunter’ says the accused man told him that "age was just a number". He also alleges the man sent him pictures and videos of him performing a sexual act.

The ‘Coffs Coast Paedo Hunter’ says he allowed the online conversations to go on for a while but stepped in after the accused paedophile allegedly told him he was looking after friends’ children.

The video says: “I called ***** at his workplace to organise for him to come and have a look at my laptop. When we met, I showed him our chat log and his videos. He totally s*** himself and admitted he had done the wrong thing”.

In the video, the alleged paedophile says: “I’ve made a few bad decisions”.

A New South Wales police spokesman told Yahoo7: “A 24-year-old man from Taree was charged on the 29th of September 2016 with two offences; use of carriage service to procure an under 16-year-old for sexual activity, and use of carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16.”

The 24-year-old man was granted strict conditional bail and is due back in court on October 25.

