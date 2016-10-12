A young woman filmed bound and gagged in chilling YouTube video may be a US teen who has been missing for seven years, her mother claims.

Clue ignored for seven years: Police investigate sick 'abduction' video

Police in Antigo, Wisconsin are investigating a video titled "Hi Walter! I got a new gf today!” for connections to Kayla Berg, a teen who vanished on August 11, 2009.

Ms Berg was 15 years old when she was dropped off at her boyfriend’s house in nearby Wasau and hasn't been seen since.

The minute-long video appeared on YouTube in October two months after Ms Berg disappeared and has recently gone viral.

In the footage, the man - who called himself Patrick - appeared excited as he described how he “met the most wonderful girl” at a shopping centre.

“And then we got kind of tired of the mall and I brought her back to my place,” he said.

“I know she hates cameras, Walter, but I’m gonna show you her anyway. You ready?”

He opened the door and revealed a screaming woman, wearing a pink shirt bound and prone next to a toilet.

“Why are you doing this?” she yelled.

The man walked into the room and the woman shouts “No!” moments before the door slammed shut.

That original video has since been removed from the site.

Ms Berg would now be 23 years old and local police said the bound woman matched the teen's description and the clothing she was wearing the day she went missing, NY Daily News reported.

Kayla's mother Hope Sprenger believes that the girl in the video may be her missing daughter because it "sounded" and "looked like her".

"It made me sick to my stomach,” she said. "The clothing could be a big possibility.”

"We do believe she was wearing that type of shirt, we know she had jeans.”

Antigo Police investigated the YouTube video and said they identified an individual possibly involved with the video. That person was later ruled out after an interview.

"The Antigo Police Department has investigated the information naming the subject in the video as Michael Ausloos,” the post read.

"MICHAEL AUSLOOS HAS BEEN RULED OUT AND IS NOT RELATED TO THIS VIDEO. DO NOT BOTHER OR HARASS HIM.”

"If anyone has particular information as to the origin of the video or the identity of the individuals in the video please contact the Antigo Police Department."

Online users have suggested Walter E. Ellis - a Milwaukee serial killer - may be linked to the video.

That theory has since been debunked after Antigo Police said Ellis was apprehended four days before Ms Berg went missing.

Meanwhile, other online users believe the video is a hoax because the man sounded too scripted.

It was later discovered that a Facebook fan page for Hi Walter Its me Patrick was created in July 2016.

