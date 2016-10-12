Three taken to hospital, one missing after plane crashes on main street in US

News

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News

Three people were taken to hospital and another person is missing after a twin-engine light aircraft crashed and burst into flames on a main street in the US.

The Piper PA 34 aircraft went down at 3.40pm on Tuesday (local time) in East Hartford, Connecticut, authorities said.

A photo from Twitter shows the plane in a ball of fire and wreckage. Photo: Twitter

The light plane was on its final approach to land at Hartford-Brainard Airport when it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

Video posted to Twitter shows the plane's wreckage engulfed in flames with smoke billowing into the sky.

The plane was left in pieces with wires and telephone poles also knocked down.

The plane was left in pieces with wires and telephone poles also knocked down. Photo: NBC

Two people were inside the plane at the time of the crash with one of them taken to hospital and another two who were inside a vehicle near the crash scene were also taken to the hospital, FOX reported.

East Hartford Fire Chief John Oates said the second passenger from the plane is still "unaccounted for".

The extent of their injuries is unknown as are the circumstances surrounding the crash.

More to come.

