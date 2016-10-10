News

Chilling prison letters of man who murdered mother and children
Murderer's chilling prison letter revealed as ex-girlfriend says he's shown no remorse

WATCH: Truckies play cat and mouse with terrified driver on dark freeway

Michael Duffy
Michael Duffy
Yahoo7 News

A young mother has captured the terrifying moment two truck drivers played a game of cat and mouse, trapping her in between.

0705_1800_sa_truck
1:18

Cassie Kolbakas was driving near Ballina in NSW, with her sister and three children around 1am on Monday.

Ms Kolbakas said two truck drivers decided to box her in at high speed, with a third driver apparently tail gating them.

“He tried running us off the road,” she said.

Cassie Kolbakas and her sister. Source: 7News

Footage of the swerving truck. Source: 7News

“I said to my sister: ‘Get your camera out’.”

Ms Kolbakas said she was left terrified behind the wheel.

“(Truck drivers) think it’s funny to play games with us,” she said.

“You don’t think we’re a family?

“You don’t think we have kids in the car? What gives you the right to play that game with us?”

Ms Kolbakas. Source: 7News

Traffic and highway patrol chief inspector Phil Brooks said Ms Kolbakas and her sister were left “spooked” by the two trucks, and confirmed an investigation would be underway.

The incident comes just days after a double fatality last week involving two trucks which crashed head-on in Sydney's Erskine Park.

The double fatality scene in Erskine Park. Source: 7News

As part of the investigation into that crash, police raided a Kemps Creek trucking depot on Monday, finding breaches including fuel leaks, bald tyres and braking issues.

Figures show truck and heavy vehicles crashes resulted in 208 fatalities across the country last year.

Police raided a depot in Kemps Creek. Source: 7News

