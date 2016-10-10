WATCH: Truckies play cat and mouse with terrified driver on dark freeway

A young mother has captured the terrifying moment two truck drivers played a game of cat and mouse, trapping her in between.

Cassie Kolbakas was driving near Ballina in NSW, with her sister and three children around 1am on Monday.

Ms Kolbakas said two truck drivers decided to box her in at high speed, with a third driver apparently tail gating them.

“He tried running us off the road,” she said.

“I said to my sister: ‘Get your camera out’.”

Ms Kolbakas said she was left terrified behind the wheel.

“(Truck drivers) think it’s funny to play games with us,” she said.

“You don’t think we’re a family?

“You don’t think we have kids in the car? What gives you the right to play that game with us?”

Traffic and highway patrol chief inspector Phil Brooks said Ms Kolbakas and her sister were left “spooked” by the two trucks, and confirmed an investigation would be underway.

The incident comes just days after a double fatality last week involving two trucks which crashed head-on in Sydney's Erskine Park.

As part of the investigation into that crash, police raided a Kemps Creek trucking depot on Monday, finding breaches including fuel leaks, bald tyres and braking issues.

Figures show truck and heavy vehicles crashes resulted in 208 fatalities across the country last year.