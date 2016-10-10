Donald Trump holds press conference with women accusing Bill Clinton of sexual assault

In the lead-up to today’s presidential debate, Donald Trump has appeared with women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault.

Trump appeared at a press conference that was also streamed live on Facebook with Kathy Shelton, a woman who was raped at 12 and whose rapist was represented in court by Hillary Clinton, Kathleen Willey, who has accused Bill Clinton of groping her, Juanita Broaddrick, who has claimed Bill Clinton raped her while campaigning for Arkansas Governor in 1978, and Paula Jones, who says Clinton exposed himself to her in 1991.

"These four very courageous woman have asked to be here and it was our honour to help them," Trump said.

The women all endorsed Trump for the US presidency saying they believed he would "make America great again" with some defending his vulgar comments in a leaked video released over the weekend.

"Mr Trump may have said some bad words but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me," Juanita Broaddrick said. "I don't think there's any comparison.''

Broaddrick, a former Arkansas nursing home administrator, first claimed 17 years ago that Bill Clinton raped her during a meeting in Little Rock in 1978. Her lawsuit against him was dismissed in 2001 and criminal charges were never filed. Clinton has denied the allegations.

Trump has long hinted he would raise Bill Clinton's sexual history at debates.

In what was billed as a videotaped apology for the 2005 videotaped remarks, Trump said `"Bill Clinton has actually abused women and Hillary Clinton "bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated her husband's "victims.''

Hillary Clinton's campaign dismissed the meeting with the women as a stunt, and said it "not suprised" to see Trump engage in a "destructive race to the bottom".

Trump is trying to change the subject from his own conduct. Even before Friday's new revelations of his sexual remarks about women, his campaign was slumping.

But the release of the 2005 video has some leading Republicans convinced the damage is insurmountable.

The conference, filmed on a shaky hand-held camera, caught viewers off-guard, with some speculating the dramatic show was a last minute plan to pull voters.

“Trump’s presser proves that he knows he’s going to lose,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Just watched a so-called pre-debate Trump presser. If ANYONE thinks this pathetic glob of slime is fit to be President, we’re in trouble,” another said.