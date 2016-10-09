Wing suit jumper dangles upside down from plane after getting caught on wheel

A daredevil wing suit jumper has recorded the heart stopping moment his suit became caught on a step as he jumped, leaving him dangling upside down from the high-flying plane.

Miles Daisher, an experienced jumper, got the foot of his suit caught mid-leap and had to rely on his crew to unhook him.

For 30 pain-staking seconds, Daisher did his best to remain calm and stay still.

“I was thinking I had better lock this up and keep it together, because if I spin this thing, it's going to go bad,” he said after the parachute dive.

“I laid flat on my back and held my arms out, basically trying to balance. I was getting towed by my foot from a Cessna and I am laying on my back flying in a wing suit, backwards!

“It was a gnarly situation!”

Daisher has safely completed more than 2700 base jumps and 3100 skydives.

