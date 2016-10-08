Teagan Voykovich's family is rallying around her after she learned about her boyfriend Aaron Smith's toilet tryst at Christchurch Airport.

'It was a real shock to hear what happened' - Family of Aaron Smith's girlfriend reeling over toilet tryst

Smith has been stood down for one match from the All Blacks after an incident with a woman who was not his partner in a toilet cubicle on September 18 left witnesses in no doubt that sexual activity was taking place.

Voykovich's father told NZME today that his family was in shock over the incident and said they are trying to help her get through the ordeal.

"Teagan is doing as well as can be expected," Michael Voykovich told the Herald today.

"It was a real shock to hear what happened. But I don't want to say anything that's going to affect the process they are going through."

The shamed All Black halfback touched down in Auckland this morning after his South Africa tour was cut short after details of the incident were made public.

Smith arrived at Auckland Airport shortly before 6am and is believed to have been transferred to a domestic flight.

Fairfax reported that the star halfback was whisked away with extra security to a car waiting for him.

He became emotional as he spoke to media in Durban before flying home early from the South Africa trip.

"I've made a huge mistake, a huge error in judgment," the Highlanders No.9 said.

"I'd firstly like to say a huge sorry to my partner Teagan, her family, my family. I'm also sorry to my teammates, NZRU and the New Zealand fans.

"My behaviour was unacceptable and if you could respect me and my partner in this situation. I'm just trying to get home to deal with this."

Prime Minister John Key has weighed in on the incident, telling media Smith had let himself down.

"I think Aaron will feel pretty disappointed in himself," he said.

"He's let himself down, he's let the team down ... frankly he's embarrassed himself a bit."

The ex-wife of former All Blacks player Luke McAlister also spoke out, revealed what life is like as a WAG and how much temptation there is for the rugby players.

"People say you shouldn't cheat on your partner anyway, but they are not faced with the temptations those boys are faced and I've seen it first-hand ... it's a slippery slope.

"You can teach them wrong from right, but at the end of the day people make their own decisions. If they are going to do it, they are going to do it."

Daji broke up with McAlister in 2007 after he cheated on her just months after their wedding, the New Zealand Herald reports.

The All Blacks play South Africa in Durban on Saturday.