Amanda Knox and Scott Watson: Parallels laid bare in documentaries

Amanda Knox and Doubt: The Scott Watson Case

The cases of Amanda Knox and Scott Watson were recently revisited in two documentaries and the parallels between them raise concerns for the justice system and the way the media covers criminal cases worldwide.

If you watched Doubt: The Scott Watson Case on TVNZ 1, you were likely troubled by what you saw.



In this documentary, presented by law professor Chris Gallavin, we learned that Police were keen to get their man, any man, for the disapperance of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope.

Even if he did not fit the description provided by witnesses.



Under intense pressure by the media and the public to solve the case, the Police rejected sightings by numerous people of a mystery man and a vessel, neither of which matched Scott Watson, or his boat, Blade.

Netflix documentary Amanda Knox tells the story of Knox’s conviction and subsequent acquittal for the murder of her roommate in Perugia, Italy, and it shares some disturbing parallels with Watson’s case.

For both Watson and Knox, sensationalist media coverage drove the public to pressure Police into finding the culprit quickly and in both instances, the investigating officer was driven by a "gut feeling" in the pursuit of their suspect.

That might be a useful tool in the law enforcement arsenal when assessing a case but is a particularly dangerous weapon when prosecuting a murder.

What is perhaps more disturbing is how the public were manipulated by the media into believing the absolute guilt of both parties, before their cases ever went to trial.

We rely on the media as an objective source of facts and information, but some outlets were more interested in delivering titillating headlines.

You could never accuse the British tabloids, which propagated most of the scurrilous stories about Amanda Knox, as being an objective source of news.

But it was their screaming headlines, which painted Amanda as a sex-crazed vixen caught up in a thrill-kill cult, that spread across the globe.

In the Amanda Knox documentary, we meet one of those journalists who is clearly still high on the hype of having his name connected to such a high profile story.

We hear him boast of the wild stories he concocted about her and how there was no time for fact checking; it was far more important to beat his rivals to print.

Scott Watson, too, was tried in the media. Legally, they were allowed to mention him in connection with the disappearance of Ben and Olivia until the time of his arrest.

From what we saw on TV and in newspapers, it appeared to be an open and shut case with Watson the only suspect. Images of Watson’s boat being removed from the water for investigation sealed his fate in the court of public opinion.

For both Watson and Knox, their perceived guilt also hinged on their behaviours. Their every action and word, past and present, was scrutinised.

Their failure to meet society’s expectations was proof of their crimes to the public and the Police.

Knox’s demeanour in the wake of her roommate’s murder was, to the world, unusual. Police noted she seemed insufficiently mournful (she had only known Kercher a short time) and she turned cartwheels in the police station hallway as she waited to be interviewed.

She describes her personality as, “quirky” and “different”.

While her manner may have seemed a little peculiar, we really have no way of knowing how a person will react in any given situation; there is no etiquette book that provides the appropriate response when faced with the murder of your roommate.

A person’s behaviour is of course something that can and should be taken into account, but too much weight was placed on Knox’s and not enough on the evidence, or lack thereof.

On the night of New Year’s Eve 1997, witnesses at Furneaux Lodge described Scott Watson as drunk and lecherous.

Being New Years Eve, this wasn’t unusual, but to some, Watson’s behaviour took on a more sinister aspect in hindsight.

He also had a criminal record for burglary and several minor offences. In the eyes of the media and the Police, he fit the profile of a killer.

In both documentaries, it was alarming to see how every throwaway comment or joking remark could be twisted to fit a particular narrative.

Both cases highlight how difficult it can be for justice to truly prevail when the media are invested in a story that draws a wide audience.

The bodies of Olivia Hope and Ben Smart have never been found and Watson has maintained his innocence during the past 17 years of imprisonment. Without any new evidence, Watson will never be innocent in the eyes of the law.

Forensic evidence exonerated Amanda Knox on appeal and, after four years in prison, she is finally free.

In their documentaries, both Watson and Knox share the same message; if this could happen to me it could happen to you, too.

“Either I’m a psychopath in sheep’s clothing or I am you,” says Amanda.

An actor playing the role of Watson recounts Scott Watson’s words from his interview with North and South.



“Imagine if it was you this had happened to – or one of your kids. And the fact is, from just my experience, I know now it can happen to one of them, just as easily. It can happen to their son or daughter that gets shafted. My family and myself, we were just average people.”

Doubt: The Scott Watson Case is available to watch On Demand

Amanda Knox is available to watch on Netflix