One punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail
One-punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail

Public appeal to locate body of murdered man Brendan Vollmost

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Four men are before the courts charged with the murder of Brendan Vollmost but the body of the western Sydney man has never been found.

The 23-year-old was last seen scaling the fence of his home, trying to escape a car full of men on the night of March 31, 2015.

Police allege the men brutally bashed Vollmost in the yard of his South Windsor home over a drug debt and drove his body away in a white Hyundai i-30.

Brendan Vollmost was last seen scaling the fence of his home, trying to escape a car full of men. Photo: 7 News

Police allege the men brutally bashed him in the yard of his South Windsor home. Photo: 7 News

His remains have never been found.

Vollmost's mother, Tammy Slade, will join police in an appeal for information to find her son's body on Friday.

