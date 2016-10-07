Public appeal to locate body of murdered man Brendan Vollmost

Four men are before the courts charged with the murder of Brendan Vollmost but the body of the western Sydney man has never been found.

The 23-year-old was last seen scaling the fence of his home, trying to escape a car full of men on the night of March 31, 2015.

Police allege the men brutally bashed Vollmost in the yard of his South Windsor home over a drug debt and drove his body away in a white Hyundai i-30.

His remains have never been found.

Vollmost's mother, Tammy Slade, will join police in an appeal for information to find her son's body on Friday.