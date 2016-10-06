Woman's body found in police complex freezer

A woman’s body has been found in a commercial freezer at a police training centre in Adelaide’s Hills.

The civilian police employee was reported missing on Tuesday night, with officers finding the woman’s body after a 40-minute ground search.

Safework SA has launched an urgent investigation, banning the use of the freezer while the inquiry is being carried out.

A source has told 7 News he believes the woman’s death was “a tragic accident”.

An investigation is underway to determine if the commercial cool room at the Echunga complex had anything to do with the woman’s death.

The facility is currently used for detective training courses and exercises, with officers at times staying on the site.

The investigation continues.