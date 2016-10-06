News

Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Woman's body found in police complex freezer

Gertie Taylor
Yahoo7 News /

A woman’s body has been found in a commercial freezer at a police training centre in Adelaide’s Hills.

The civilian police employee was reported missing on Tuesday night, with officers finding the woman’s body after a 40-minute ground search.

Safework SA has launched an urgent investigation, banning the use of the freezer while the inquiry is being carried out.

The police training centre in Adelaide. Source: 7News

A source has told 7 News he believes the woman’s death was “a tragic accident”.

An investigation is underway to determine if the commercial cool room at the Echunga complex had anything to do with the woman’s death.

An access road to the facility. Source: 7News

The facility is currently used for detective training courses and exercises, with officers at times staying on the site.

The investigation continues.

