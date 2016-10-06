Shocking moment moped rider kicks couple off scooter in fit of rage

News

'He thought she'd died': Girl, 10, sucked into sharp Sydney rock pool drain
Yahoo7 /

In an incredible display of road rage in Thailand, a man was caught on camera kicking a couple off their scooter after a heated argument.

The dashcam footage shows the moped rider and the couple arguing on the side of a busy road.

The moped rider and the couple arguing on the side of the road. Picture: ViralHog

The couple then try to take off, but the aggressive moped rider follows them.

The aggressive moped rider kicks the pair on the scooter. Picture: ViralHog

The man then suddenly kicks their scooter knocking them off balance.

The scooter swerves and the couple are seen flying off and scraping along the tarmac.

The man then speeds off.

The couple immediately lose control and are seen flying off the scooter. Picture: ViralHog

It’s not known if the couple were seriously injured.

