Shocking moment moped rider kicks couple off scooter in fit of rage

In an incredible display of road rage in Thailand, a man was caught on camera kicking a couple off their scooter after a heated argument.

Crazy moment moped rider kicks couple off their scooter in fit of rage

The dashcam footage shows the moped rider and the couple arguing on the side of a busy road.

The couple then try to take off, but the aggressive moped rider follows them.

The man then suddenly kicks their scooter knocking them off balance.

The scooter swerves and the couple are seen flying off and scraping along the tarmac.

The man then speeds off.

It’s not known if the couple were seriously injured.