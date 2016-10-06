Heavy downpours and thunderstorms have already hit Auckland today, but the worst of the wild weather is still on its way.

'This morning was just the beginning': Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and strong winds to hit

MetService says a strong west to northwest flow covers the North Island through to Friday afternoon, with a number of embedded fronts crossing the country during this time.

The forecaster has issued a severe weather watch for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty.

Crazy skies this morning over the hood that is St Mary's Bay 👌🏼💯💞 @WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/VQrOt37MIy — Charlotte West (@charlotte_soph7) October 5, 2016

Taranaki, Taumarunui, Taihape and Buller are also included in the watch.

Spring is a wild ride! Series of fronts racing across the country, some fine spells South Is. on Fri+Sun, North Is. on Sat. ^TA pic.twitter.com/mxWAyekU22 — MetService (@MetService) October 5, 2016

MetService said west to northwest gales may become severe in exposed places at times in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty from this evening until Friday afternoon.

The forecaster said strong wind gusts in excess of 110km/h were possible and there was even the chance of a small tornado.

Wind gusts of this strength could cause structural damage, and may make driving hazardous, MetService warned.

Severe Weather Watch issued for potentially severe gales in the north. Full details https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU ^TA pic.twitter.com/loNTgIE6pA — MetService (@MetService) October 5, 2016

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in force for these areas, with squally thunderstorms possible during this time.

Rainfall accumulations may reach warning criteria, the forecaster said.

What's driving the thunderstorms tonight? Image shows wind and temp at about 5.5km up, note colder air aloft moving over NZ. ^TA pic.twitter.com/pS3Am7aRv8 — MetService (@MetService) October 5, 2016

Vector is warning that power cuts may be possible and says anyone using medical equipment that relies on electricity to ensure they are prepared for power disruptions.

Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths told NZME that the worst of the weather will hit this evening, with the main risk period for Auckland from 7 to 11pm.

WeatherWatch head analyst Philip Duncan said the lightning tracker had been "quite creative today lots of colourful lights appearing out at sea.

"So there's obviously a fair bit of energy yet to come in. And this morning what we've seen around Thursday morning is only just the very beginning of the next 24 hours."

Auckland Council's Head of Emergency Operations, Aaron Davis, told NZME he's advising all Aucklanders to prepare for a stormy evening.

"The weather system coming through is likely to be intense and have high impact in localised areas. This makes it difficult for us to assess which parts of the region will be hit the hardest, so it's important that everyone is prepared.

"This comes on top of more than a week of rainy weather which has left the region saturated and vulnerable to slips."