Man denies killing Sydney nurse, just 'looking for a lay'

The man accused of killing missing Sydney woman Mary Louise Wallace says he was just “looking for a lay” after meeting the nurse at a bar.

Convicted rapist Robert John Adams has denied killing Ms Wallace, who was last seen getting into his car in 1983.

“I remember I was pissed at the time and was just looking for a lay,” Adams told a police interview.

“I wasn’t looking for the future Mrs Adams, if you know what I mean.”

Adams claims the duo “played around” before he went to sleep and said Ms Wallace was gone when he woke up.

Her body has never been found.

New video of the police interview has been released, with Adams questioned as to why Ms Wallace’s hair was found in his boot.

Adams is on trial before a judge and not a jury, to allow his alleged rape victim to give evidence.

“(He) had his hands around my neck … throughout the entire time he was having sex with me,” one victim told the court.

The court has heard Adams, a convicted rapist who was linked to two other attacks during the 1970s, met those woman at bars.

Earlier Adams' former housemate told the court of two confrontations he had with the accused, including one where he mentioned Ms Wallace.

Ross Adams said when he got up the courage to ask the accused Adams, who is no relation, whether he knew what happened to "that nurse", his mate turned aggressive.

"He leant over and said, 'what's that to you?' in a menacing manner into my face," Mr Adams told the court on Wednesday.

"I had a sense of that, I don't know ... sense of foreboding," he said.

Mr Adams said he never raised the subject with his former friend again.

Adams remains out on bail as the trial continues.