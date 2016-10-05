News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bancroft charged with ball tampering
Australian cricket team caught out in cheating scandal

Man denies killing Sydney nurse, just 'looking for a lay'

Leonie Ryan
Yahoo7 News /

The man accused of killing missing Sydney woman Mary Louise Wallace says he was just “looking for a lay” after meeting the nurse at a bar.

0325_0700_nat_fiery
0:22

Car bursts into flames in Sydney
Paul McCartney attends March for our Lives Rally in New York City
0:30

Paul McCartney attends March for our Lives Rally in New York City
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Buffeted by Strong Nor'easter Wind
0:37

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Buffeted by Strong Nor'easter Wind
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0301_1800_ADL-Howard
1:29

John Howard takes aim at Oakden scandal
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
The road to ‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’
7:00

The road to ‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’
Video shows burning suspect package on London underground train
0:37

Video shows burning suspect package on London underground train
 

Convicted rapist Robert John Adams has denied killing Ms Wallace, who was last seen getting into his car in 1983.

“I remember I was pissed at the time and was just looking for a lay,” Adams told a police interview.

Mary Louise Wallace. Source: 7News

Robert John Adams in the police interview. Source: 7News

“I wasn’t looking for the future Mrs Adams, if you know what I mean.”

RELATED:
Murder accused Adams had 'temper': Former flatmate claims

Adams claims the duo “played around” before he went to sleep and said Ms Wallace was gone when he woke up.

Her body has never been found.

Adams outside court on Wednesday. Source: 7News

New video of the police interview has been released, with Adams questioned as to why Ms Wallace’s hair was found in his boot.

Adams is on trial before a judge and not a jury, to allow his alleged rape victim to give evidence.

Mary Louise Wallace. Source: 7News

“(He) had his hands around my neck … throughout the entire time he was having sex with me,” one victim told the court.

The court has heard Adams, a convicted rapist who was linked to two other attacks during the 1970s, met those woman at bars.

Earlier Adams' former housemate told the court of two confrontations he had with the accused, including one where he mentioned Ms Wallace.

Ross Adams said when he got up the courage to ask the accused Adams, who is no relation, whether he knew what happened to "that nurse", his mate turned aggressive.

Inside the police interview. Source: 7News

"He leant over and said, 'what's that to you?' in a menacing manner into my face," Mr Adams told the court on Wednesday.

"I had a sense of that, I don't know ... sense of foreboding," he said.

Mr Adams said he never raised the subject with his former friend again.

Adams remains out on bail as the trial continues.

Back To Top