Teen crocodile victim didn’t know he was bitten, thought dad 'threw rock' at him

The boy who was attacked by a large freshwater crocodile while swimming in Western Australia's Kimberley region said he thought his dad had thrown a rock at him.

Cameron Timms was swimming with his family at El Questro’s Moonshine Gorge when he was bitten by the crocodile last Thursday.

The 14-year-old said he was swimming through the middle of the group before he felt a “thump" beside him underwater.

“I wasn’t really scared because I thought dad threw a rock at me,” Cameron said.

The teen said this started a dispute among his family because each person thought that someone had kicked them.

“I realised I was bleeding, I went into a bit of shock and didn’t know what was going on," Cameron said.

Cameron was not badly injured but has puncture wounds on his stomach and elbow.

The teen said shivers ran up his spine when he reviewed GoPro footage and saw the crocodile had been swirling between the legs of his family moments after the attack.

Cameron’s father Mark Timms said the “freakiest” thing was that the family did not know the crocodile was swimming near their legs.

“It swam right through the middle of us and we never saw a thing,” he said.

“It brushed past myself and my wife and we both thought someone had accidentally kicked us.”

Mr Timms maintains it was an accident and said his sons injuries are puncture wounds, not "a brushing thing”.

The family went back to El Questro Station after the attack and staff phoned the Royal Flying Doctor Service which recommended Cameron take antibiotics.