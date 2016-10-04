Neighbours run into burning home in bid to save elderly woman

UPDATE: An elderly woman who was found unconscious in her Lake Macquarie home after a fire broke out on Sunday night has died in hospital.

Grandmother Pamela Wilds was pulled from her burning home by firefighters, but not before her teenage neighbour tried desperately to save her, running into the burning property.

Robert Kidd was placed in an induced coma after he tried to save Ms Wilds and suffered burns to his airways.

“He jumped the fence (when the family noticed smoke), took off up to Pam’s,” Robert’s mother Josephine Kidd said.

But when Robert couldn’t find a way out of the burning home, another neighbour ran into the burning building and dragged the teenager out before fire crews arrived.

Ms Wilds suffered serious burns to her airways and was rushed straight to Royal North Shore Hospital. Police say the grandmother died on Tuesday with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.

Robert suffered burns to his airways and was taken to John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Despite collapsing on the footpath when pulled from the burning home, Robert still asked for his neighbour.

“The first words he said was ‘How’s Pam?’,” Ms Kidd said.

“He has such a passion for (Ms Wilds) as a grandmother,” Ms Kidd said.

According to police, the cause of the fire is not suspicious.